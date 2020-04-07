You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK Foreign Minister in charge, will decide on lockdown measures

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 4:05 PM

[LONDON] Britain Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will run the country while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care and any decision on lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions won't be delayed, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

"The person who is running the country, following the plan that the prime minister has set out, is Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary," Mr Gove said on ITV.

Asked if a decision on changing lockdown restrictions, due to be reviewed on Monday, would be put off, Mr Gove said: "No it won't be delayed. It will be the case that we will take that decision collectively as a Cabinet... the person who will make the final decision is... the foreign secretary." 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Need for temporary relief amid Covid-19 despite sanctity of contracts: Shanmugam

'Escape from Tokyo' hot topic in Japan as state of emergency looms

Singapore enlists grounded air crew for virus prevention service

South Africa's net foreign reserves fall to US$44.8b in March

Dubai extends closure of commercial activities until April 18

Swiss jobless rate rises in March, only small coronavirus impact so far

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 04:05 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend gains on signs of coronavirus slowdown

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, building on the previous session's near 4 per cent jump, as investors...

Apr 7, 2020 04:04 PM
Energy & Commodities

Alaska to see lower revenue, weaker output on oil price slump: report

[ANCHORAGE, Alaska] The slump in oil prices and slowing production are expected to cost Alaska more than US$1...

Apr 7, 2020 04:03 PM
Life & Culture

American wins golden toilet roll after 63-hour virtual ultramarathon

[BENGALURU] American Michael Wardian was the last runner standing in the 'Quarantine Backyard Ultra' on Tuesday as...

Apr 7, 2020 03:56 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen

[SINGAPORE] Traders seeking to store oil have put their plans on hold this week after prompt Brent crude futures...

Apr 7, 2020 03:55 PM
Government & Economy

Need for temporary relief amid Covid-19 despite sanctity of contracts: Shanmugam

EVEN as a new Bill seeks to provide temporary relief from some legal obligations in light of the coronavirus...

UPDATED 10 sec ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.