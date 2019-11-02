You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK government defends Brexit deal after Trump's trade warning

Sat, Nov 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

nz_brexit_021121.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office has defended his Brexit deal with the European Union (EU), after US President Donald Trump warned that it would make it impossible for the two nations to strike a future trade agreement.
PHOTO: AFP

London

BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office has defended his Brexit deal with the European Union (EU), after US President Donald Trump warned that it would make it impossible for the two nations to strike a future trade agreement.

The president, whose impeachment in the US has moved a stage closer following a key vote in Congress, waded into the British election campaign on Thursday to criticise Mr Johnson's divorce terms with the European bloc. "This deal. . . you can't do it, you can't trade. We can't make a trade deal with the UK," he said.

But a Downing Street spokesman later said that the deal would allow the UK to strike "our own free trade deals around the world from which every part of the UK will benefit".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump's comments appear at odds with his previous pledge in September that he was working closely with Mr Johnson to strike a "magnificent trade deal" once Britain left the EU.

SEE ALSO

Trump blasts Fed after rate cut, says hurting US competitiveness

The US president also launched a stinging attack on the country's main opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn and urged Mr Johnson to unite with eurosceptic hardliner Nigel Farage, a key figure in the 2016 referendum on EU membership.

"Corbyn would be so bad for your country," Mr Trump told Mr Farage during a phone interview broadcast on his talkshow on British radio station LBC.

"He'd take you in such a bad way. He'd take you into such bad places. I'd like to see you and Boris get together. . . I think it'd be a great thing," Mr Trump added.

Mr Farage, whose new Brexit Party is campaigning for Britain to leave the EU without any deal in place, has urged Mr Johnson to form an electoral alliance but has so far been rebuffed.

He launched his party's election campaign on Friday.

Within minutes of the interview airing, Mr Corbyn shot back on Twitter that "Trump is trying to interfere in Britain's election to get his friend Boris Johnson elected".

Mr Johnson agreed to new divorce terms with the bloc's leaders earlier this month, ahead of the country's scheduled departure on Oct 31.

But he was unable to push the plan through Parliament and instead opted to hold a snap pre-Christmas election, blaming his Labour Party rivals for the latest Brexit delay and promising to now take the country out by a new Jan 31, 2020 deadline.

"If you vote for us and we get our programme through, which we will. . . we can be out, at the absolute latest, by January next year," Mr Johnson said during a campaign stop on Thursday at a hospital.

The Conservative leader is riding high in opinion polls going into the Dec 12 vote that will be Britain's third in four years.

But he risks a backlash over his unkept "do or die" promise to deliver Brexit on Oct 31 - and has again set himself up for another potential fall by promising to meet the next deadline.

Pro-EU campaigners and business executives have breathed a sigh of relief that Britain avoided a Halloween Brexit nightmare that could have seen it crash out of the EU after 46 years without a plan. AFP

BREAKING

Nov 2, 2019 06:01 AM
Government & Economy

US adds surprisingly strong 128,000 jobs in Oct amid GM strike

[WASHINGTON] The US labour market took a hit in October from an extended strike at General Motors (GM), but the...

Nov 2, 2019 05:56 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares end week on cheery note after US and Chinese data

[BENGALURU] European shares clocked their best day in over a week on Friday, as upbeat jobs data from the United...

Nov 2, 2019 05:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises nearly 4% on US-China trade hopes, but sets weekly decline

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose nearly 4 per cent on Friday on signs of progress in US-China trade talks and stronger-...

Nov 1, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 1, 2019 05:52 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close flat on Friday, up 1.4% on the week

BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED manufacturing data from China competed with trade talk worries for investors' attention on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly