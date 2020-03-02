You are here

UK government says 12 new positive tests for coronavirus, total now 35

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 6:33 AM

WH_Britain _020320.jpg
British health authorities said on Sunday there had been 12 new cases of coronavirus in Britain, bringing the total to 35.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said in a statement on Twitter that three of those testing positive were close contacts of a known case.

Six others had recently travelled from Italy, and two from Iran. One patient had no relevant travel, and authorities were investigating how they had caught the virus.

REUTERS

