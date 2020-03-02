UK government says 12 new positive tests for coronavirus, total now 35

British health authorities said on Sunday there had been 12 new cases of coronavirus in Britain, bringing the total to 35.

[LONDON] British health authorities said on Sunday there had been 12 new cases of coronavirus in Britain, bringing the total to 35.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said in a statement on Twitter that three of those testing positive were close contacts of a known case.

Six others had recently travelled from Italy, and two from Iran. One patient had no relevant travel, and authorities were investigating how they had caught the virus.

REUTERS