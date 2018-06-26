UK inflation expectations rise to joint-highest level since 2013

[LONDON] The British public's expectations for inflation over the next 5-10 years have risen to their joint-highest level since December 2013, and shorter-term price expectations are also on the rise, a monthly Citigroup/YouGov survey showed on Tuesday.

Citi said Britons' longer-term inflation expectations rose to 3.3 per cent this month from 3.2 per cent in May, matching a four-year high struck in December 2017.

Expectations for the year ahead rose for a second consecutive month, increasing to 2.6 per cent from May's 2.5 per cent, against a backdrop of increasing fuel prices.

"The rise in the oil price has now led to a rebound in households' inflation expectations. So far, this is not out of the ordinary, but the Bank of England may have a watchful eye on potential second-round effects e.g. on wage settlements, from higher oil prices," Citi economists Christian Schulz and Ann O'Kelly said in a note to clients.

The data is based on a survey of 2,006 British adults carried out on June 20 and June 21 by polling company YouGov.

REUTERS