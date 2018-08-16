You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK inflation rises for first time in 2018

Thu, Aug 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

BRITAIN'S inflation rate rose in July for the first time in 2018, keeping the squeeze on many households' budgets, but there were signs that the pick-up was a blip and inflation might fall faster than the Bank of England thinks.

Consumer price inflation rose at an annual rate of 2.5 per cent in July after holding at 2.4 per cent in the previous three months, matching economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll.

It was the first time since November that inflation gained pace, slowing the recovery in spending power for consumers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"These figures show that the cost of living squeeze is not yet a thing of the past," said Tej Parikh, an economist at the Institute of Directors, an employers' group.

Average earnings, including bonuses, rose an annual 2.4 per cent in the three months to June, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, extending a long run of pay rises below their pre-financial crisis levels.

But economists noted the inflation rise was driven largely by one-off factors, such as a rise in prices of computers games - which are often volatile - and transport fares.

The National Institute for Economic and Social Research, a think tank, said its measure of core inflation, stripping out extreme price moves, fell and looked set to bring inflation down to the Bank of England's 2 per cent target within a year.

When the BOE raised interest rates this month, it forecast inflation at just above 2 per cent in two years' time.

But many private economists think inflation will prove to be weaker than the BOE is predicting.

Sterling, which has fallen in recent weeks on concerns about the lack of an agreement on Britain's leaving the European Union and the weak outlook for rate hikes, fell slightly after Wednesday's data.

The CPI hit a five-year high of 3.1 per cent in November, when the inflationary effect of the pound's tumble after the Brexit vote reached its peak.

Another measure of inflation, the retail price index, rose by 3.2 per cent, its weakest rise since March 2017. For rail travellers, many annual ticket price increases from January will be set by that reading.

There is some pressure in the pipeline for consumers. The cost of raw materials for manufacturers was 10.9 per cent higher, the biggest annual rise in over a year, reflecting an increase of more than 50 per cent in oil prices.

Manufacturers raised the prices they charged by 3.1 per cent, weaker than June's 3.3 per cent but slightly above the forecast in the Reuters poll.

"With the pressure on spending here to stay, businesses may eventually have to rely on new suppliers as well as new final goods and services to restore margins rather than passing through input prices," economists at Barclays said in a note.

The ONS data also underscored the weakness in the housing market since the 2016 Brexit vote. London house prices fell by the most since 2009, down by an annual 0.7 per cent in June.

In the country as a whole, house prices in June rose by an annual 3 per cent, the weakest increase since August 2013.

Other house prices measures have also slowed to about half the rate before the Brexit vote, hit by a combination of record high valuations, the squeeze on spending power and uncertainty about Britain's relationship with the European Union. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Rising cost of business hurting margins, but SMEs look to new growth markets, innovation

Indonesia fights Turkey fallout with surprise benchmark rate hike

Cars, clothing purchases help July retail sales beat expectations

Turkey slaps retaliatory tariff hikes on key US products

Can Britain alone stop Brexit? Scottish court hears appeal

US retail sector grows for 6th straight month in July

Editor's Choice

BT_20180816_ANGIPO16_3533376.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months

Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

Rush to beat cooling measures sends developers' sales to 16-month high

BT_20180816_YCTHAI16JPLF_3533457.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev to ramp up Vietnam operations

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
3 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 Hot stock: ThaiBev hits 2.5-year intraday low after disappointing Q3 results
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-privatehousing01.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Real Estate

New cooling measures fuel July surge in Singapore private home sales

housing.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

bankfile.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' loans growth outlook cut on property curbs, trade tensions

nz-thaibev-150818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: ThaiBev hits 2.5-year intraday low after disappointing Q3 results

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening