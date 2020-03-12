You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK launches £30 billion stimulus plan after interest rate slash

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200312_SUNAK_4058296.jpg
Mr Sunak announced a package of measures to help companies facing a cash-flow crunch.
PHOTO: AFP

London 

BRITAIN launched a £30 billion (S$54 billion) economic stimulus plan just hours after the Bank of England (BOE) slashed interest rates, and announced support for bank lending aimed at warding off the risk of a novel coronavirus recession.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new finance minister, Rishi Sunak, said the economy faced a "significant impact" from the spread of the virus, even if it was likely to be temporary.

"Up to a fifth of the working-age population could need to be off work at any one time. And business supply chains are being disrupted around the globe," he said in an annual budget speech to parliament on Wednesday.

"I know how worried people are, worried about their health, the health of their loved ones, their jobs, their income, their businesses, their financial security," he told lawmakers. "And I know they get even more worried when they turn on their TVs and hear talk of markets collapsing and difficult times coming."

SEE ALSO

All hands on deck as Singapore tackles Covid-19 and economic challenges

"I will do whatever it takes to support the economy," he added.

Mr Sunak, who has only been in the job for a month, announced a package of measures to help companies facing a cash-flow crunch, including a year-long suspension of a property tax paid by smaller firms.

"Our economy is robust, our public finances are sound, our public services are well-prepared," he said.

He also said companies and self-employed people would be able to defer tax payments, and he relaxed sick-pay qualification rules for workers and people on benefits.

Britain's health system and other public services would receive an extra £5 billion to help counter the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mr Johnson had hoped the first tax-and-spending plan of his new government would showcase his plans to direct investment towards poorer regions, where voters helped him to a big election victory in December.

But with medical officials warning of an expected jump in Covid-19 cases in the coming weeks, Mr Sunak had to fund new spending priorities.

Still, he expects a jump in public investment over the next five years at levels not seen since 1955, representing a turning point for the world's fifth-biggest economy after a decade of austerity to narrow its budget deficit.

Against a backdrop of plunging stock markets worldwide and signs of a slowdown appearing in Britain's economy, the BOE cut its key rate by half a percentage point to 0.25 per cent, echoing last week's emergency move by the US Federal Reserve.

The bank also introduced a new programme for cheap credit and reduced a special capital buffer to give banks more room to lend.

"This is a big package. It's a big package. It is a big deal," BOE governor Mark Carney said, adding that the measures were equivalent to "north of 1 per cent" of economic output.

He said the bank was co-ordinating with the government to have "maximum impact".

Britain's economy unexpectedly flat-lined in January even before the impact of Covid-19 kicked in, said official data published on Wednesday.

Mr Sunak said he would be able to meet the fiscal rules set by his predecessor Sajid Javid, although the rush to come up with measures to fight Covid-19 meant the full stimulus cost was not yet included in borrowing forecasts.

Britain's independent budget forecasters lowered their forecasts for economic growth this year. That estimate does not yet include an updated estimate for the impact of the virus.

But Mr Sunak said growth over the next two years would be 0.5 percentage points higher than it would have been without his stimulus plan.

Usually a smiling, energetic media performer, he was grave as he appealed for cross-party unity to tackle the epidemic and its fallout.

"This house (parliament) has always stood ready to come together, put aside party politics and act in the national interest," he said. "We have done so before. And I know we will do so again." REUTERS

READ MORE: UK announces emergency rate cut, budget boost in two-pronged stimulus programme

Government & Economy

Singapore not ruling out using reserves for second support package

Some economists looking at full-year Singapore recession as outbreak worsens

MOM's focus is to prevent large-scale job losses: Josephine Teo

Indonesia's Omnibus Bill: Focusing on a cure for economic ills

12 new Covid-19 cases include 3 RSAF servicemen

European govts face uphill task to boost faltering economies

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 12:53 AM
Government & Economy

WHO labels Covid-19 as a pandemic

[GENEVA] The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health...

Mar 12, 2020 12:24 AM
Life & Culture

Pint-sized bird may be smallest dinosaur yet: study

[PARIS] Tinier than the teeniest bird, older than T-Rex and perfectly preserved for eternity: scientists have...

Mar 12, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

Mnuchin says IMF, World Bank funds won't repay debts to China

[WASHINGTON] The US Treasury is working with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to gain full...

Mar 12, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

GIC-backed Trax buys Boston-based firm Survey.com

TRAX, a computer vision tech and in-store analytics firm backed by GIC and Warburg Pincus, has made its fifth...

Mar 11, 2020 11:33 PM
Life & Culture

Weinstein gets 23 years in prison for sexual assault

[MANHATTAN] Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for sexual assault. His next stop is...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.