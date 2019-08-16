You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK lawmakers opposed to Labour plan should consider no-deal Brexit threat - Corbyn

Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 10:05 PM

doc76othhe0fmty0qof2bf_doc76j4vx1sep2bmdxnf3v.jpg
The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said lawmakers who oppose his proposal to lead an emergency government should consider the threat posed to Britain by a no-deal exit from the European Union.
AFP

[LONDON] The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said lawmakers who oppose his proposal to lead an emergency government should consider the threat posed to Britain by a no-deal exit from the European Union.

Given Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to take Britain out of the EU on Oct 31, with or without a negotiated transition, foes are plotting how to bring him down and stop a no-deal Brexit they say would be disastrous for the economy.

Mr Corbyn wants a no-confidence vote, caretaker government with him as head, then an election, while the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats prefer to find alternative leaders for a unity government.

"All those people that are now making lots of noises in the media will realise that the option that will be put to parliament of supporting a motion of no confidence against the government...is the most important vote they will ever do in parliament because they will prevent this country being brought a great problem by a no-deal exit," Mr Corbyn told the BBC.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I suggest they should think about that and support the motion that I will put forward," he said on Friday.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Thai anti-corruption official accused of hiding millions in assets

Greenland tells Trump it is open for business but not for sale

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia central bank eases foreign exchange rules, could benefit bond investors

Thailand plans US$10b economic boost to hit 3% growth

Money FM podcast: How is Singapore's manufacturing sector preparing itself for a slowdown?

Editor's Choice

BP_STI_160819_1.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks hurtling towards year's lows with August mauling

BP_Ernie Koh_160819_2.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

BP_SGX_160819_7.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

YZJ dives a further 17% after trading resumes

Must Read

singapore.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore government bonds benefitting in low-yield world: DBS

file6ux72n9pbi9108le5hbb.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

187-year-old Jardine has had rough 2019. It may get worse

BP_HSBC_160819_76.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investors worrying about Hong Kong banks as protests roll on

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly