UK mulls 'air bridges' with low-risk countries

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 6:47 AM

Britain confirmed Tuesday it was looking at establishing "air bridges" with countries with low rates of coronavirus, exempting them from controversial quarantine measures.
Under a plan announced last month to try to limit the spread of Covid-19, international arrivals from June 8...

