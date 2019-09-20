You are here

UK negotiator says Brexit deal is possible, Johnson to meet Tusk at UN

Fri, Sep 20, 2019 - 9:00 PM

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay (2-L) ahead of a meeting with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels
[BRUSSELS] Britain's Brexit negotiator Stephen Barclay on Friday expressed optimism on reaching a Brexit deal with the European Union after he met the EU top negotiator Michel Barnier.

"There is a shared desire reflected in the meeting today to secure a deal," Mr Barclay told reporters, saying a deal was possible.

"There is a clear message from (European Commission) President Juncker and from the prime minister that a deal is doable," he said.

"The technical teams will meet again next week, the prime minister and (European Council) President Tusk are expected to meet in the UN as well," Mr Barclay said, adding that showed the common interest to get a deal.

The annual meeting of the United Nations' general assembly is scheduled for next week in New York. 

