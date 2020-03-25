You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK offers millions of companies extension on filing accounts due to coronavirus

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 8:47 AM

[LONDON] More than four million British businesses will be able to apply for a three-month extension for filing their accounts so they can prioritise managing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the government announced on Wednesday.

Companies House, which registers limited companies and provides company information to the public, requires businesses to submit their accounts and reports each year and any that do so late are usually issued with an automatic penalty.

The government has announced a huge package of support for businesses hard-hit by the spread of coronavirus, including paying a massive share of private sector wage bills to discourage bosses from firing staff and a new loan programme for small firms.

"We have outlined a business support package on an unprecedented scale, backing companies and their employees through these challenging times," business minister Alok Sharma said in a statement.

"But it is important that our support is not limited to financial assistance. We are determined to help businesses in any way we can, so that they can focus all their efforts on dealing with the impact of Coronavirus, and this new offer of a three-month extension for filing accounts is a part of that."

SEE ALSO

Pompeo says China still withholding coronavirus information

Companies will have to apply for the extension, but those citing coronavirus will automatically and immediately be granted an extension, the government said, and applications should take around 15 minutes through an online system.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Pompeo says China still withholding coronavirus information

Some in Bank of Japan warned of economic slump as they eased in March

China reports drop in new confirmed cases of coronavirus

As governments tout virus aid, companies struggle to tap it

China's hidden symptom-free virus cases mean epidemic not over

64 Ethiopians found dead in cargo container in Mozambique

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 08:45 AM
Transport

Boeing plans 737 MAX production restart by May: sources

[SEATTLE] Boeing plans to restart 737 MAX production by May, ending a months-long halt triggered by a safety ban on...

Mar 25, 2020 08:43 AM
Government & Economy

Pompeo says China still withholding coronavirus information

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday sharpened his criticism of China's handling of the...

Mar 25, 2020 08:40 AM
Government & Economy

Some in Bank of Japan warned of economic slump as they eased in March

[TOKYO] Some Bank of Japan policymakers warned the country's economy may suffer a prolonged stagnation even as they...

Mar 25, 2020 08:39 AM
Government & Economy

China reports drop in new confirmed cases of coronavirus

[BEIJING] Mainland China reported a drop in new confirmed coronavirus cases, all of which involved travellers...

Mar 25, 2020 08:35 AM
Transport

Qantas shares soar on financing deal as rivals cut more capacity

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways on Wednesday secured A$1.05 billion (S$910 million) against its aircraft fleet to help it...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.