UK parliament Speaker John Bercow announces intention to quit

Mon, Sep 09, 2019 - 11:08 PM

John Bercow, Speaker in Britain's House of Commons, announced on Monday that he would be standing down from the role.
[LONDON] John Bercow, Speaker in Britain's House of Commons, announced on Monday that he would be standing down from the role.

Mr Bercow has helped bend parliamentary rules to give lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit the chance to try to prevent Britain leaving the European Union without a deal on Oct 31.

He said he would not contest the next election if parliament voted later today in favour of holding one. If, as expected, lawmakers reject the government's attempt to call an election, he said he would quit on Oct 31.

