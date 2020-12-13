You are here
UK planning bailout package for industries hardest hit by no-deal Brexit
[BENGALURU] UK cabinet ministers are planning a "multi-billion" pounds bailout package for industries hardest hit by a no-deal Brexit, The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.
The proposals include resilience deals for sheep farmers, fishermen, car manufacturers and chemical suppliers who face trade disruption or being hit with European Union tariffs after Jan 1, the newspaper said. The package is expected to involve between £8 billion (S$14.14 billion) and £10 billion of funding.
REUTERS
