You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK planning labour regulation overhaul in post-Brexit shake-up: FT

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 7:56 AM

nz_construction_150144.jpg
Britain's business department is drawing up plans that would rip up worker protections enshrined in EU law as part of a post-Brexit overhaul of UK labour markets, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's business department is drawing up plans that would rip up worker protections enshrined in EU law as part of a post-Brexit overhaul of UK labour markets, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The proposed regulations put forward by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy are focused on ending the 48-hour working week, altering rules around rest breaks and not including overtime pay when calculating some holiday pay entitlements, FT reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

The measures were being prepared with Downing Street's approval but have not yet been agreed by ministers or put to the cabinet, the report said.

The British government did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies

France imposes 6pm nationwide virus curfew

Magnitude-6.2 quake hits Indonesia's West Sulawesi

Merkel urges tougher shutdown over virus resurgence

Biden to unveil US$1.9t economic plan as US recovery buckles

North Korea shows off submarine-launched missile at parade: KCNA

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 07:18 AM
Government & Economy

Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration in its waning days took another swipe at China and its biggest firms on...

Jan 15, 2021 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

France imposes 6pm nationwide virus curfew

[PARIS] The French government will impose a daily nationwide curfew at 6pm starting Saturday to combat a worrying...

Jan 15, 2021 07:07 AM
Transport

Toyota to pay US$180m to settle US emissions violations: government

[NEW YORK] Toyota will pay US$180 million to settle charges it failed to comply with rules mandating auto companies...

Jan 15, 2021 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Magnitude-6.2 quake hits Indonesia's West Sulawesi

[JAKARTA] A strong, magnitude-6.2 earthquake struck the Indonesian province of West Sulawesi on Friday, the US...

Jan 15, 2021 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Merkel urges tougher shutdown over virus resurgence

[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday called for tougher restrictions to contain the country's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Doctor who declared Trump 'healthiest' president ever dies

Manhattan bargain hunters drive 94% jump in apartment leases

Yangzijiang inks deal for 30% stake in new Chinese LNG joint venture

Broker's take: Maybank KE raises TP for Wilmar on potential Q4 surprises

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for