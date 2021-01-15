UK planning labour regulation overhaul in post-Brexit shake-up: FT

Britain's business department is drawing up plans that would rip up worker protections enshrined in EU law as part of a post-Brexit overhaul of UK labour markets, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

[LONDON] Britain's business department is drawing up plans that would rip up worker protections enshrined in EU law as part of a post-Brexit overhaul of UK labour markets, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The proposed regulations put forward by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy are focused on ending the 48-hour working week, altering rules around rest breaks and not including overtime pay when calculating some holiday pay entitlements, FT reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

The measures were being prepared with Downing Street's approval but have not yet been agreed by ministers or put to the cabinet, the report said.

The British government did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

REUTERS