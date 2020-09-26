You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK pledges over 340 million pounds for WHO, calls for end to 'ugly rifts'

Sat, Sep 26, 2020 - 9:46 AM

nz_boris_260940.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pledge on Saturday a 30 per cent increase in funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) while urging reforms to the global health body and calling for a revival of cross-border cooperation to end "ugly rifts".
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pledge on Saturday a 30 per cent increase in funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) while urging reforms to the global health body and calling for a revival of cross-border cooperation to end "ugly rifts".

Delivering a recorded speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Mr Johnson will say the Covid-19 pandemic has increased barriers to trade.

He will also present a five-point plan to improve the international response to future pandemics.

"After nine months of fighting Covid, the very notion of the international community looks tattered," he will say, according to advance extracts distributed by his office.

"Unless we unite and turn our fire against our common foe, we know that everyone will lose. Now is the time therefore... for humanity to reach across borders and repair these ugly rifts."

SEE ALSO

Startup Hims nears a deal to go public via Oaktree SPAC

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

His plan includes a global network of research hubs, more vaccine manufacturing capacity, and an agreement to reduce export tariffs imposed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will commit an initial 71 million pounds (S$124.7 million) to the global vaccine partnership known as Covax to secure purchase rights on 27 million doses, and 500 million to a separate Covax initiative to help poorer countries access a vaccine.

Mr Johnson will also announce 340 million pounds in funding for the WHO spread across four years - a 30 per cent increase on the previous four-year commitment - with around a third of the money dependent on reform to the organisation.

Britain, along with France and Germany, is expressing support for the WHO, albeit tied to reforms, when the body faces criticism over its pandemic response.

The United States gave a year's notice in July that it is leaving the UN agency - which was created to improve health globally - after President Donald Trump accused it of being too close to China and having mishandled the Covid-19 pandemic.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan PM Suga 'determined' to hold Olympics despite pandemic

Singapore industrial output up a surprise 13.7% in August

MOH, MAS to tighten watch on IP insurers over unfair claim rejections

Help for Singapore food manufacturers to go digital

Safeguards to prevent abuse of tourism voucher scheme

Singapore and Japan launch travel lane for business professionals

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 26, 2020 09:54 AM
Government & Economy

Japan PM Suga 'determined' to hold Olympics despite pandemic

[TOKYO] Japan is "determined" to host the postponed Olympic Games in 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic, the...

Sep 26, 2020 09:28 AM
Garage

Startup Hims nears a deal to go public via Oaktree SPAC

[CALIFORNIA] Silicon Valley telemedicine company Hims Inc, which gained popularity selling erectile dysfunction and...

Sep 26, 2020 08:23 AM
Stocks

Tech shares lead as US stocks end week on positive note

[NEW YORK] Despite lackluster economic data, Wall Street stocks posted their best session of the week on Friday,...

Sep 26, 2020 08:18 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls on mounting Covid-19 cases, supply concerns

[ NEW YORK] Oil edged lower on Friday, falling more than 2 per cent on the week as Covid-19 cases surged globally...

Sep 26, 2020 08:01 AM
Stocks

Europe: Consumer stocks help UK shares end harsh week higher

[LONDON] A near 44 per cent surge in bookmaker William Hill on takeover offers lifted consumer stocks on Friday,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Open banking a bigger threat to Singapore banks than digital entrants: report

MOH, MAS to tighten watch on IP insurers over unfair claim rejections

Novena Global Healthcare board distances itself from Loh cousins, sets up panel to probe 'forged' accounts

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

Carousell aims for exit within 4 years, possibly at value of US$1.1b or more

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.