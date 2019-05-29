You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK PM candidate Johnson to face court over Brexit claims

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 9:21 PM

file75i3xd42a34k03wzehj.jpg
Boris Johnson, the favourite to replace Theresa May as British prime minister, must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit by stating Britain would be £350 million a week better off outside the EU, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
AFP

[LONDON] Boris Johnson, the favourite to replace Theresa May as British prime minister, must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit by stating Britain would be £350 million(S$611.8 million) a week better off outside the EU, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

The figure, famously emblazoned on a campaign bus, was a central and controversial part of the Leave campaign's "take back control" message ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Opponents argued that it was deliberately misleading and it became symbolic of the divisions caused by the referendum, which saw Britons vote by 52 per cent-48 per cent to leave the European Union.

District Judge Margot Coleman ruled that Mr Johnson, a former British foreign secretary and ex-mayor of London, must answer a private summons alleging he had committed three offences of misconduct in a public office.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In her written ruling at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court, Judge Coleman said the allegations were not proven and she had made no finding of fact.

"Having considered all the relevant factors I am satisfied that this is a proper case to issue the summons as requested for the three offences as drafted," Judge Coleman said.

"This means the proposed defendant will be required to attend this court for a preliminary hearing, and the case will then be sent to the Crown Court for trial."

Mr Johnson's spokesman was not immediately available for comment, but his lawyers had argued the case was no more than a political stunt by those opposed to Brexit.

Polls suggest that the flamboyant politician, known for his tousled blond hair, is well ahead of the other 10 declared candidates in the contest to replace Mrs May as leader of Conservative Party and prime minister.

He was one of the leading supporters of Brexit during the 2016 vote and quit the government over Mrs May's EU divorce deal which parliament rejected three times, leading her to announce she would step down as party leader on June 7.

According to the summons, a crowdfunded private prosecution brought by a group called "Brexit Justice", Mr Johnson deliberately made false comments about the cost of Britain's EU membership before the referendum and the 2017 national election.

"During both time periods outlined above, the (proposed) defendant repeatedly lied and misled the British public as to the cost of EU membership, expressly stating, endorsing or inferring that the cost of EU membership was £350 million per week," its application said.

In submissions to the court, Mr Johnson's lawyers said the case was brought for purely political purposes.

"Brexit Justice Limited is the product of a campaign to undermine the result of the Brexit referendum, and/or to prevent its consequences," his lawyer argued.

"Its true purpose is not that it should succeed, but that it should be made at all. And made with as much public fanfare as the prosecution can engender."

In September 2017, government statisticians criticised Mr  Johnson for repeating the £350 million figure which he argued could be spent on public services in Britain, saying it ignored the rebate that Britain received from the EU.

"It is a clear misuse of official statistics," David Norgrove, chairman of the UK Statistics Authority, then wrote in a letter to Mr Johnson.

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics in April 2016 showed Britain's weekly net contribution to the EU to be about £190 million a week.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Thai opposition says "not too late" as pro-junta talks stall after election

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

MAS says it does not manipulate Singapore dollar for export advantage

Rare earths: The latest weapon in the US-China trade war

Why Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam were added to US currency watchlist

Japan police search home of stabbing attacker

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
3 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
4 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

Must Read

MAS.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS says it does not manipulate Singapore dollar for export advantage

doc75k4sy902xwedqesh5u_doc74vssne1vco1bwc1f2wj.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file74udy212eag1k0skvcz1.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with 7 parties, will pick a suitor by mid-June

lwx_office worker_290519_39.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More employees saw pay rise last year as growth in real wages picks up: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening