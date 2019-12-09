UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points: BMG poll

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party's lead over Labour has widened to nine points from six a week ago, according to a poll by BMG for the Independent newspaper published four days before Britain's election.

The Conservatives are on 41 per cent support, up two points, compared with the previous BMG poll published on Nov 30.

Labour fell one point to 32 per cent. The Liberal Democrats edged up one point to 14 per cent and the Brexit Party was unchanged at 4 per cent.

Other polls published over the weekend showed the Conservatives ahead of Labour by between eight and 15 points.

BMG polled 1,542 voters online between Dec 4 and Dec 6.

REUTERS