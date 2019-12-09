You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points: BMG poll

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 6:52 AM

WH_Prime Minister Boris Johnson_021287.jpg
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party's lead over Labour has widened to nine points from six a week ago, according to a poll by BMG for the Independent newspaper published four days before Britain's election.
PHOTO: AP

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party's lead over Labour has widened to nine points from six a week ago, according to a poll by BMG for the Independent newspaper published four days before Britain's election.

The Conservatives are on 41 per cent support, up two points, compared with the previous BMG poll published on Nov 30.

Labour fell one point to 32 per cent. The Liberal Democrats edged up one point to 14 per cent and the Brexit Party was unchanged at 4 per cent.

Other polls published over the weekend showed the Conservatives ahead of Labour by between eight and 15 points.

BMG polled 1,542 voters online between Dec 4 and Dec 6.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

As Federal Reserve reiterates rate pause, forecasts likely to be blown off course

Mexico accepts US steel demand in USMCA, with conditions

Iraq leaders laugh off new US sanctions

Jury would convict Trump 'in 3 minutes flat,' says key lawmaker

EU budget rules need rethink, says new commissioner

Trump warns Kim has 'everything' to lose through hostility

BREAKING

Dec 9, 2019 07:10 AM
Real Estate

Singapore has a property glut that could take years to clear

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has a property glut that could take years to clear, threatening to kill a nascent price...

Dec 9, 2019 07:06 AM
Banking & Finance

US banks' reluctance to lend cash may have caused repo shock: BIS

[LONDON] The unwillingness of the top four US banks to lend cash combined with a burst of demand from hedge funds...

Dec 9, 2019 06:59 AM
Consumer

a2 Milk Company CEO steps down abruptly; shares slide

[BENGALURU] New Zealand's a2 Milk Company chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka unexpectedly stepped down on Monday from...

Dec 9, 2019 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

As Federal Reserve reiterates rate pause, forecasts likely to be blown off course

[WASHINGTON] Friday's booming US jobs report should give the Federal Reserve all it needs to stick to its plan not...

Dec 9, 2019 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Mexico accepts US steel demand in USMCA, with conditions

[MEXICO CITY] Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday that Mexico would accept a US proposal...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly