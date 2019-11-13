UK PM Johnson has 14-point lead over Labour before election: YouGov poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has a 14-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a YouGov opinion poll published by broadcaster Sky News on Tuesday, ahead of an election on Dec 12.

Support for the Conservatives stood at 42 per cent compared with Labour's 28 per cent. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were on 15 per cent and the Brexit Party was on 4 per cent.

The poll used new methodology prompting candidates names in every seat and not offering the Brexit Party option for respondents in constituencies where the party will not have a candidate, Sky's deputy political editor Sam Coates said.

Using YouGov's previous methodology, the Conservatives and Labour were unchanged at 39 per cent and 26 per cent respectively.

YouGov said it ran its survey of 1,619 voters between Nov 11 and 12.

REUTERS