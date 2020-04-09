You are here

UK PM Johnson stable after second night in intensive care

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care and was in a stable condition on Wednesday after receiving oxygen support for Covid-19 complications, raising questions about how key decisions would be taken in his absence.

Mr Johnson, who tested positive nearly two weeks ago, was admitted to St Thomas' hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough but his condition deteriorated and he was rushed into an intensive care unit.

The 55-year-old British leader has received oxygen support but was not put on a ventilator and his designated deputy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, said he would soon be back at the helm. "He is comfortable, he's stable, he's in good spirits," Edward Argar, a junior health minister, said on Wednesday. "While he's had oxygen, he hasn't been on a ventilator.

As Mr Johnson battled the novel coronavirus in hospital, the UK was entering what scientists said was the deadliest phase of the outbreak and grappling with the question of when to lift the lockdown. REUTERS

