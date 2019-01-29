UK PM May tells parliament: Show EU what Brexit deal you want

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that a vote in parliament is a chance to draw a line under divisions that have prevented parliament approving a Brexit deal and is an opportunity to show the European Union what lawmakers do want.

"Today we have the chance to show the European Union what it will take to get a deal through this House of Commons, what it will take to move beyond the confusion and division and uncertainty that now hangs over us," Mrs May told parliament.

"I also accept that this House does not want the deal I put before it, in the form that it currently exists. The vote was decisive and I listened. So the world knows what this House does not want. Today we need to send an emphatic message about what we do want."

British lawmakers will have the opportunity to vote on up to seven proposed changes to Mrs May's Brexit deal on Tuesday, the Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said.

Mr Bercow said he had selected seven amendments, including one put forward by Conservative lawmaker Graham Brady which calls for the so-called Northern Irish backstop to be removed and replaced with "alternative arrangements".

He also selected an amendment proposed by Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper, which seeks to shift control of Brexit from Mrs May's government to parliament and if successful could have a profound effect, giving lawmakers who want to block, delay or renegotiate Brexit a possible legal route to do so.

Voting on these amendments will take place one by one from 1900 GMT. Each vote takes around 15 minutes and the result is read out in parliament.

REUTERS