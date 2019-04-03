UK PM May's new plan will hand power to Brussels: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson, former British foreign secretary and prominent Brexiteer, said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Theresa May's new plan to further delay Brexit and open talks with the opposition Labour Party would hand power to the European Union.

[LONDON] Boris Johnson, former British foreign secretary and prominent Brexiteer, said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Theresa May's new plan to further delay Brexit and open talks with the opposition Labour Party would hand power to the European Union.

"It now seems all too likely that British trade policy and key law-making powers will be handed over to Brussels - with no say for the UK," Mr Johnson said on Twitter.

"As it is, we now face the ridiculous possibility of being forced to contest the European elections more than three years after leaving the EU and having to agree to exit terms that in no way resemble what the people were promised when they voted to leave."

REUTERS