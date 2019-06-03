You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK private sector posts weak underlying growth in May: CBI

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

BRITAIN'S private sector reported sluggish underlying growth in May as Brexit uncertainty continued to weigh on many businesses, the Confederation of British Industry said on Sunday.

Britain's economy grew solidly in the first three months of this year, according to official data, boosted in part by factories stockpiling raw materials ahead of a Brexit that failed to come as planned on March 29.

But some business surveys have pointed to weakness since, and the Bank of England has forecast a second-quarter slowdown as the boost from stockpiling fades.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The CBI said its monthly growth indicator sank to -1 for May from zero in April.

"Private sector activity remains stuck in neutral, with conditions in the service sector notably weak," said CBI economist Alpesh Paleja. "Businesses continue to cite the ongoing drag from Brexit uncertainty, which is holding back key projects, pipelines of work and investment."

Last week, the CBI wrote to Conservative lawmakers competing to succeed Theresa May as prime minister, urging them to avoid a no-deal Brexit, for which it said the "vast majority" of businesses were unable to prepare. REUTERS

Government & Economy

US Treasury 'monitoring list': The S'pore puzzle

'Be very careful' over Huawei and 5G, Trump tells UK ahead of visit

US, China must be mindful of perception of their policies, progress: Ng

US, China clash on trade, regional security at defence summit

Market losses may pile up with release of key data

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

Editor's Choice

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

BT_20190603_LJLAWYER3WNP9_3798707.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

Most Read

No contents

Must Read

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

Jun 3, 2019
Opinion

US Treasury 'monitoring list': The S'pore puzzle

Jun 3, 2019
ASEAN Business

Malaysia facing shortage of talent for digital banking push: Hays

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening