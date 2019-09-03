You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK retail sales flat-line, consumers stockpile food for Brexit: surveys

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 8:54 AM

nz_ukshop_030941.jpg
British retailers saw their sales flat-line in August as shoppers cut back on non-essentials and some households stockpiled food ahead of Brexit, surveys showed on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British retailers saw their sales flat-line in August as shoppers cut back on non-essentials and some households stockpiled food ahead of Brexit, surveys showed on Tuesday.

Annual total sales growth fell to zero from the weakest July rise on record of 0.3 per cent, the British Retail Consortium, which groups major high-street chains and supermarkets, said.

That pushed down the average pace of sales growth over the past 12 months to 0.4 per cent, the weakest since the BRC began its data collection in 1995.

"Greater economic and political uncertainty has driven down consumer demand," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said. "While the summer weather gave a small boost to food sales, this was cancelled out by a drop in non-food sales."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Britain's consumers have propped up Britain's economy since the 2016 Brexit referendum, helping to offset cuts to investment spending by companies. But economists say recent signs of a weakening in spending by households raise the risk of a recession as the country prepares to leave the European Union.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will take Britain out of the EU on Oct 31 without a transition deal to smooth the economic shock, unless Brussels makes concessions which it has so far ruled out.

The BRC showed that in like-for-like terms, which strips out changes in retail space, sales were down 0.5 per cent compared with August 2018, their fifth fall in the first eight months of 2019.

Barclaycard also said it saw signs of concern about Brexit among consumers.

The payments card firm reported monthly consumer spending growth of 1.3 per cent - sharply slower than growth of 4.5 per cent in August last year.

Spending at discount stores bucked the trend and rose by 8.0 per cent, a sign of the cautious mood of many consumers.

A survey commissioned by Barclaycard showed almost one in five respondents was stockpiling everyday items in case of shortages in the future. Tinned foods, household supplies and dried goods topped the list of stockpiled products, it said.

However, a senior executive of a major British supermarket group, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters its most recent sales data had not shown any evidence of any consumer stockpiling.

"A weak pound and worries about rising prices are causing concern for many, with Brits looking to better balance their household budgets," Esme Harwood, a Barclaycard director, said.

"That said, spending at pubs and restaurants remains robust, suggesting Brits have been making the most of the longer days by relaxing and dining out."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

South Korea's August inflation hits record low, Q2 GDP downgraded

Make shoes in US, or pay tariffs? A footwear company seeks a third option

Middle class feels the squeeze in debt-wracked Argentina

Bangladesh bans mobile phone access in Rohingya camps

UK's Javid says finance sector is top priority as Brexit nears: source

BoE eyes reform to make long-term investment more attractive

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

nz_iras_030920.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

Sep 3, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CSE Global, New Toyo, Metech

nz_cpf_030921.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

CPF bucks global trend with 6.6% growth in AUM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly