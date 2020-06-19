You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK retail sales rebound in May, public debt passes 100% of GDP

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 4:00 PM

[LONDON] British retail sales rebounded much more strongly than expected last month as the country gradually relaxed its coronavirus lockdown, but public borrowing hit a record high and debt passed 100 per cent of economic output.

Sales volumes in May jumped by a record 12 per cent after a historic 18 per cent slump in April, official data showed.

The rise was at the top end of economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll but still left sales 13.1 per cent down on a year ago.

Consumer confidence figures for June were the strongest since the lockdown began but remained weak, a separate survey showed.

Bank of England (BoE) governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday the economy appeared to be shrinking a bit less severely in the first half of 2020 than the BoE feared last month. But there was no guarantee of a strong rebound and unemployment would rise.

SEE ALSO

Australian retail sales surge record 16.3% in May: ABS

"May's recovery in retail sales should not be interpreted as a sign that the economy is embarking on a healthy V-shaped recovery from Covid-19," Samuel Tombs, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

He said household incomes would be strained when a government support scheme that covers nine million jobs is wound up in October, before some sectors are likely to be back to normal.

Britain closed non-essential retailers in late March and only a small number such as garden centres reopened in May.

Other stores in England were permitted to reopen on June 15 subject to restrictions.

Sales at non-food stores increased by 24 per cent in May, but were still 42 per cent down on a year earlier, with clothes stores the hardest-hit category, down by more than 60 per cent.

But fuel sales jumped by 49 per cent as people in England got back in their cars.

Online sales rose to a third of all spending, a new record.

The ONS data also laid bare the scale of the hit to Britain's public finances as a result of the government's huge increase in spending, much of it on its job retention scheme.

Public sector net borrowing hit £55.20 billion (S$95.97 billion) in May - a record high after April's reading was revised down to 48.50 billion pounds from 62.10 billion.

The May figure was nine times bigger than the deficit in same month last year.

"The best way to restore our public finances to a more sustainable footing is to safely reopen our economy so people can return to work," Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said.

A measure of public sector debt edged above 100 per cent of economic output for the first time since 1963, when Britain was still paying off the costs of the Second World War, reflecting the record contraction of the economy in April.

In April and May, borrowing stood at 103.70 billion pounds, 87 billion pounds more than in the same period last year.

Forecasters at the Institute for Fiscal Studies and Citi predicted Britain would still be borrowing significantly in five years' time.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

142 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community involving prison inmate

Red Dot United unveils mission statement and logo, sets sights on Jurong GRC

Higher support of up to S$500 a year for union members aged 40 and above to upgrade skills

Thailand aims to turn away from mass tourism and target the rich

Seoul's unification minister resigns over North Korea tensions

Japan's deflation gathers momentum as prices extend declines

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 03:45 PM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard says it cannot rule out 'fraud of considerable proportions'

[BENGALURU] German payments company Wirecard said on Friday it may be the victim of "fraud of considerable...

Jun 19, 2020 03:45 PM
Consumer

Liquor giant Moutai poised to become China's biggest stock

[NEW YORK] Chinese liquor giant Kweichow Moutai is close to dethroning Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (...

Jun 19, 2020 03:38 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares pare gains on second virus wave concerns

[BENGALURU] Australian shares pared sharp early gains to settle a touch higher on Friday as worries about an uptick...

Jun 19, 2020 03:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property Thailand names new country CEO

FRASERS Property Limited on Friday said its indirect associated company Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company...

Jun 19, 2020 03:33 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares rise with recovery fund talks in focus

[BENGALURU] European shares opened higher on Friday, ahead of the European Council's meeting to negotiate the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.