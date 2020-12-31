You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK-Singapore FTA kicks in from Jan 1

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 12:58 PM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

THE UK-Singapore free trade agreement (FTA) will take effect at 7am Singapore time on Jan 1, the Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on Thursday.

This comes three weeks after representatives from both countries signed the agreement - the first free trade deal between the UK and an Asean member state.

The FTA will take effect via provisional application until it is ratified by both countries and enters into force.

Under the new free trade pact, British and Singapore companies will enjoy the same benefits that they have been receiving under the European Union-Singapore FTA, including tariff elimination for goods trade and increased access to their respective services and government procurement markets.

The EU-Singapore FTA will cease to apply to UK-Singapore trades when the new agreement takes effect on Jan 1.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China state banks seen buying US dollar to ease sharp yuan rally

Singapore's competition watchdog gets new chairman, board members

Former SICCI chairman and MDIS secretary-general R Theyvendran dies at 79

Australia, NZ dollars storm ahead as markets bet on brighter 2021

Nearly 14,700 travellers visited Singapore in November: STB

China gives conditional approval for Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 31, 2020 12:52 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks finish the year in the red, STI down 0.89%

IN the last trading day of 2020, investor optimism waned despite the festive cheer, with the benchmark Straits Times...

Dec 31, 2020 12:35 PM
Banking & Finance

China state banks seen buying US dollar to ease sharp yuan rally

[SHANGHAI] China's major state-owned banks were seen buying US dollars at the level of about 6.52 yuan on Thursday,...

Dec 31, 2020 12:18 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares close year of historic highs and lows little changed

[BENGALURU] Australian shares wrapped up 2020 little changed from where they had begun, with tech stocks emerging as...

Dec 31, 2020 12:16 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end year on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday with more gains, building on a rally over the previous two days, as...

Dec 31, 2020 12:13 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's competition watchdog gets new chairman, board members

THE Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has announced a number of board changes at the Competition and Consumer...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, DBS, Keppel, Boustead, Chip Eng Seng

Firm outlook for private housing market belies risk factors

Gold firms as US dollar slides to multi-year low

Boustead Singapore sells water solutions unit to Chip Eng Seng for S$7.3m

Singapore stocks fall at Thursday's open; STI down 0.4%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for