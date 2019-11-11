You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK spared recession as Brexit fears hang over economy

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 3:19 PM

[LONDON] The UK almost certainly avoided a recession ahead of the now-postponed Oct 31 deadline to leave the European Union. The economy expanded 0.4 per cent between July and September, thereby avoiding a second straight quarter of contraction, according to the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. Brexit stockpiling has led to volatility in output this year but the underlying picture is one of an economy that has lost momentum amid the turmoil convulsing British politics.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Malaysia's Sept factory output up 1.7% y-o-y, below forecast

Malaysian court rules ex-PM Najib's 1MDB trial will proceed

MAS to roll out US$2b green finance programme

Bank of Japan debated whether to boost stimulus if inflation momentum stalls: Oct summary

Two Hong Kong protesters shot, one in critical condition

Trump faces perilous test as impeachment hearings open

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 03:02 PM
Stocks

Asia shares a sea of red as Hong Kong chaos hits sentiment; STI down 1%

[SYDNEY] Asian shares sank on Monday, the safe haven yen rose and gold jumped following a fresh escalation of...

Nov 11, 2019 02:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse makes change to executive board

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse is making changes to its executive board, the bank said on Monday, appointing David Miller as...

Nov 11, 2019 02:51 PM
Energy & Commodities

China's Jingye Group in talks to buy British Steel

[BEIJING] China's Jingye Group is in talks over a potential deal to buy British Steel, a company spokeswoman...

Nov 11, 2019 02:51 PM
Transport

AirAsia transfers some Kuala Lumpur-Singapore slots to long-haul service

[BENGALURU] Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd said on Monday it would transfer two slots on its Kuala...

Nov 11, 2019 02:47 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei snaps 4-day winning streak on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed slightly lower on Monday as investors cashed in on recent gains after...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly