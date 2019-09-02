You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK spending plans could prove unsustainable, think tank warns

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 9:57 PM

doc76xk7neiog92zmx6bg2_doc76w83nzr8f519tnje13v.jpg
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid risks rushing into unsustainable commitments in his spending review this week, a leading think tank warned.
REUTERS

[LONDON] UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid risks rushing into unsustainable commitments in his spending review this week, a leading think tank warned.

Mr Javid is due to announce a one-year plan on Wednesday against a backdrop of heightened uncertainty, as lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit prepare to mount a final push to stop Britain crashing out of the European Union on Oct 31.

The allocation will include extra money for policing, health and education, and Mr Javid has promised to keep to existing fiscal rules requiring that structural borrowing is below 2 per cent of GDP in 2020-21 and that government debt falls as a share of the economy.

But in a report published Monday, the Institute for Fiscal Studies warned that the government is set to promise spending increases without knowing how the economy will fare after Brexit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Making big fiscal announcements in a period of great economic uncertainty means we will have little idea how sustainable or costly decisions made this week will be," said IFS Director Paul Johnson.

The IFS put the additional spending commitments made since the Office for Budget Responsibility published its March forecasts at between £4 billion (S$6.7 billion) and £5 billion.

All else being equal, this would be easily affordable, as the OBR estimated that Britain had £15 billion of "headroom" to increase borrowing next year before breaching the deficit rule.

However, growth has slowed since the spring and spending is rising more quickly than forecast, while a disruptive no-deal Brexit could blow a £30 billion hole in the public finances, the IFS said.

The OBR won't be publishing new forecasts this week, meaning Mr Javid will need to wait until the Autumn Budget to discover whether the watchdog deems his plans consistent with the fiscal mandate.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

British PM preparing to call election on eve of Brexit showdown with parliament

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore's CPF sees 6.6% growth in assets, bucks global downtrend among top pension funds

More than one-quarter of people with disabilities are employed

Tech@SG scheme will require firms to meet venture-capital terms

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Must Read

file73zm3a1y7ad1exhy7cvw.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong, Raffles Edu chairman Chew Hua Seng in courtroom showdown

file73e0drgyeoydwit45q8.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly