You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK to announce laws to prevent foreign takeovers posing national security risk: Times

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 6:53 AM

ym-boris-080620.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to announce tough laws to prevent foreign takeovers that pose risks to national security amid growing concern about the influence of China, The Times newspaper reported.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to announce tough laws to prevent foreign takeovers that pose risks to national security amid growing concern about the influence of China, The Times newspaper reported.

The prime minister is said to be pressing for legislation to make it mandatory for companies to report attempted takeovers which could give rise to security risks, backed by the threat of criminal sanctions, according to the newspaper.

Companies that fail to report takeovers or ignore conditions imposed by the UK government after takeovers could see their directors jailed, disqualified or fined, the newspaper said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan Q1 GDP revised up to 2.2% annualised contraction

North Korea's Kim stresses self-sufficient economy at a politburo meeting: KCNA

France reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,155

UK firms will need new equity to cope with Covid-19 debt surge: TheCityUK

Trump drifts from constitution, former military chief warns

UK slave trader's statue toppled in anti-racism protests

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US rallies, cheaper yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, breaking through the 23,000-point mark as investors took heart from...

Jun 8, 2020 08:15 AM
Government & Economy

Japan Q1 GDP revised up to 2.2% annualised contraction

[TOKYO] Japan's economy shrank an annualised 2.2 per cent in January-March, less than the initial estimate of a 3.4...

Jun 8, 2020 08:12 AM
Companies & Markets

Ascott Residence Trust to join FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index

ASCOTT Residence Trust (ART) on Monday said it will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index...

Jun 8, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim stresses self-sufficient economy at a politburo meeting: KCNA

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a meeting of the politburo of the country's ruling Workers Party,...

Jun 8, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

France reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,155

[PARIS] France's coronavirus death toll, the fifth-highest in the world, rose by 13 on Sunday to 29,155, the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.