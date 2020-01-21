You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK to end early release of terror prisoners

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 8:19 AM

rk_londonbridge_210120.jpg
Britain on Tuesday unveiled plans to end the early release of terrorism prisoners and increase their sentences, following last year's London Bridge attack by convicted terrorist Usman Khan.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain on Tuesday unveiled plans to end the early release of terrorism prisoners and increase their sentences, following last year's London Bridge attack by convicted terrorist Usman Khan.

The government said it would launch a "major review" of how convicted terrorists are managed in response to the November 29 violence, which saw Khan kill two people before being shot dead by police.

The attack, which occurred during the general election campaign, immediately became highly politicised as Khan had already served timed for terror offences before being released early.

The reforms announced aim to ensure those convicted of serious offences, such as preparing acts of terrorism or directing a terrorist organisation, spend at least 14 years in prison.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They will also force such offenders to serve their whole sentence behind bars - rather than be eligible for early release - and overhaul the terrorist licensing rules.

SEE ALSO

New Islamic State group leader confirmed: report

"The senseless terror attack... in November confronted us with some hard truths about how we deal with terrorist offenders," Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel said in a statement.

"Today we are... giving police and probation officers the resources they need to investigate and track offenders, introducing tougher sentences, and launching major reviews into how offenders are managed after they are released."

Jonathan Hall, the government's independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, will oversee "a sweeping independent review" of the multi-agency system dealing with terrorism offenders, the statement added.

The proposed bill will double the number of probation officers specialising in terrorism prisoners and introduce measures such as polygraph testing.

It will increase the number of places available in probation hostels so officials can keep closer tabs on terrorists in the weeks after their release from prison.

The government said it would also review the support available to victims of terrorism, pledging to invest £500,000 (S$875,400) "to ensure more victims get the support and advice they need, faster".

It will simultaneously increase the counter-terrorism police budget by £90 million to £906 million in the coming financial year.

AFP

Government & Economy

UK puts visas into pitch for post-Brexit trade with Africa

Trump to meet EU chief, Iraqi president in Davos

Canada court starts extradition hearing of Huawei executive

War crimes, not genocide committed against Rohingya: Myanmar probe

France, US agree to extend digital tax row talks: French diplomat

New Islamic State group leader confirmed: report

BREAKING

Jan 21, 2020 08:12 AM
Companies & Markets

HRnetGroup incorporates manpower services JV in Indonesia

HRNETGROUP has incorporated a joint venture (JV) for its business in Indonesia, the mainboard-listed recruitment...

Jan 21, 2020 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

UK puts visas into pitch for post-Brexit trade with Africa

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson told African leaders on Monday that Britain would be more open to migrants...

Jan 21, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Trump to meet EU chief, Iraqi president in Davos

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump will meet his Iraqi counterpart and the head of the European Union executive...

Jan 21, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Canada court starts extradition hearing of Huawei executive

[VANCOUVER] The Chinese telecommunications executive whose arrest in Vancouver badly strained Canada-China relations...

Jan 21, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

War crimes, not genocide committed against Rohingya: Myanmar probe

[YANGON] A Myanmar-appointed panel concluded on Monday that some soldiers likely committed war crimes against its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly