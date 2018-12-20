You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK to prioritise high-skilled migrants post-Brexit, business groups sceptical

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 6:59 AM

2018-12-18T095013Z_1528179695_RC12BF534970_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-EU.JPG
Britain set out the biggest overhaul of its immigration policy in decades on Wednesday, ending special treatment for European Union nationals, but some business groups criticised the plans, with one saying they would be a "sucker punch" for many firms.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON]  Britain set out the biggest overhaul of its immigration policy in decades on Wednesday, ending special treatment for European Union nationals, but some business groups criticised the plans, with one saying they would be a "sucker punch" for many firms.

In a long-awaited policy paper on how Britain intends to approach immigration after its exit from the EU, the government said the system would prioritise skilled workers and treat EU and non-EU citizens alike.

The government promised to give businesses time to adapt to its post-Brexit plans, but one employers' group warned the government not to "pull up the drawbridge".

Concern about the long-term social and economic impact of immigration helped drive Britain's 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU, but Prime Minister Theresa May's promise to end free movement of the bloc's nationals has left some business leaders worried about the ability to hire the staff they need.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The policy paper did not spell out a specific target for annual net migration, but said it would reduce the number to "sustainable levels as set out in the Conservative Party manifesto". The pledge in that 2017 election manifesto was to reduce the annual number to below 100,000.

Asked by a lawmaker in parliament if it was still the government's intention to reduce net migration to this level - a target it has repeatedly failed to meet - Mrs May said "yes".

Skilled workers coming to Britain under the new system will have to be sponsored by a company and will be subject to a minimum salary threshold, the level of which will be set following a consultation with businesses over the next year.

The Migration Advisory Committee, an independent body which gives the government advice, has recommended it should be set at 30,000 pounds (S$52,000) but many businesses have warned this is too high.

There will not be a cap on the number of skilled workers.

TEMPORARY WORKERS

There will also be a transitional temporary worker scheme, which will allow EU nationals and workers of any skill level from other "low risk" countries, to come to Britain without a job offer for up to 12 months at a time.

"Our new route for skilled workers will enable employers ... to access the talent they need," interior minister Sajid Javid said in the foreword to the document.

"But we understand this is the most significant changes to the immigration system in more than 40 years, and so employers will need time to adjust."

Mr Javid said the temporary workers scheme would "ensure businesses have the staff they need and to help employers move smoothly to the new immigration system".

The temporary workers scheme would be "tightly constrained", the government said, with no rights to settle, bring dependents or access certain public funds. The scheme will be reviewed by 2025 and could be closed if economic conditions warrant it.

Workers under this scheme must leave Britain for a 12 month "cooling off period" before they can seek to return on another temporary worker visa, the policy paper said.

Brian Berry, chief executive of the Federation of Master Builders, said the government was "hell bent" on ignoring the business community on immigration.

"If the government wants to jeopardise the UK economy for the sake of meeting an arbitrary immigration target, it's going the right way about it," he said in a statement. "If the 12-month work visa idea was supposed to be an olive branch to the business community, it leaves much to be desired."

The government, which will introduce its post-Brexit immigration legislation to parliament on Thursday, said it planned to speed up the processing of work visas and reduce the burden on businesses sponsoring workers.

EU nationals will not need a visa for a tourist visit to Britain of up to six months and Irish citizens will continue to be able to travel and work freely in Britain, the paper said.

The new system will be phased in from the start of the post-Brexit implementation period, currently set to run until the end of December 2020.

AFP

Government & Economy

Brazil high court suspends order that could free Lula

Federal judge deals setback to Trump's asylum restrictions

China detains third Canadian as Huawei spat simmers

Federal Reserve raises lending rate; signals slower pace ahead

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

Companies cite trade war as main risk to six-month outlook: survey

Editor's Choice

ST_20181008_SAMALL2_4327901.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181220_LESINER_3648239.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up

Must Read

ST_20181008_SAMALL2_4327901.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181220_LESINER_3648239.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

BT_20181220_RAJU_3648344.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Technology

Shell takes 49 per cent stake in S'pore solar energy developer

BT_20181220_MARKETS_3648388.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Stocks

World stocks claw out of the doldrums after plunge of markets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening