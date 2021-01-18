You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK vacancies for remote workers triple in a year: consultancy

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 8:29 AM

rk_UK-jobad_180121.jpg
Demand for remote workers in Britain tripled over the course of 2020 as businesses grew more willing to let staff work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, figures from a recruitment consultancy showed on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Demand for remote workers in Britain tripled over the course of 2020 as businesses grew more willing to let staff work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, figures from a recruitment consultancy showed on Monday.

Some 80,700 jobs that allowed remote working were advertised in November, up from 26,600 in November 2019, recruiters New Street Consulting Group said, based on industry data provided by analysts Emsi.

Official data showed 547,000 job vacancies in Britain in the three months to November, down almost a third on a year earlier.

For now, it is unclear how many remote roles will return to being office-based once the pandemic is over.

"There has been a trend in recent years to invest more in the workplace, to make it somewhere where staff would want to spend time. It will be quite a revolution if that trend doesn't eventually reassert itself," said Natalie Douglass, a director at New Street Consulting Group.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"However, we are certainly going to see a more hybrid workforce with working from home an option for at least some of their staff," she added.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Biden team lays out plans as inauguration, impeachment loom

Trump administration slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others: sources

Russia detains Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, faces clash with Western nations

England expands Covid-19 vaccination programme to more groups

Treasury nominee Janet Yellen to say US does not seek weaker dollar: WSJ

Europe vaccine rollout shifts up a gear as supply worries linger

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 18, 2021 08:31 AM
Real Estate

UK house prices dip as sellers seek deals before tax break ends: Rightmove

[LONDON] British real estate website Rightmove said asking prices for residential property fell in December and...

Jan 18, 2021 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

Biden team lays out plans as inauguration, impeachment loom

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden's top advisors on Sunday outlined his plans to tackle the nation's multiple...

Jan 18, 2021 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday on profit-taking following falls on Wall Street as US President-elect...

Jan 18, 2021 08:14 AM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp names ex-CEO of CapitaLand as new independent director

SEMBCORP Industries has appointed Lim Ming Yan as a non-executive and independent director, with effect from Monday...

Jan 18, 2021 07:19 AM
Government & Economy

Trump administration slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others: sources

[NEW YORK] The Trump administration notified Huawei suppliers, including chipmaker Intel, that it is revoking...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Normanton Park sells nearly a third of 1,862 units on first day at S$1,750 psf

Sunningdale latest to face activist investor Quarz

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

US CDC warns new virus variant could fuel huge spikes in Covid cases

Rescue deals lift 2020 equity fundraising to 10-year high

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for