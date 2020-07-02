You are here

UK will ditch travel quarantine for 75 countries: Daily Telegraph

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 2:57 PM

The British government will effectively ditch its air bridge plans and simply end the coronavirus quarantine rules for those arriving from 75 countries so that people can go on holiday, The Daily Telegraph reported.
[LONDON] The British government will effectively ditch its air bridge plans and simply end the coronavirus quarantine rules for those arriving from 75 countries so that people can go on holiday, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The newspaper said the UK would shortly lift a ban on non-...

