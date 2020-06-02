UK's big spending to lift economy and save jobs does little, but deepens debt

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
London
THE UK government is preparing to unveil a major economic stimulus package in July in an effort to minimise the impact of the recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The UK's next Budget is only due in the autumn but there is speculation that Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes