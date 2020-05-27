You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK's Boris Johnson faces grilling over support for top aide

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 9:15 PM

doc7ar8m8k0ro31mv1ot3yd_doc7ap69bybiciid8taki2.jpg
Pressure is building on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fire his chief aide, Dominic Cummings, with polls showing voters think he broke lockdown rules and members of Parliament calling for him to go.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Pressure is building on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fire his chief aide, Dominic Cummings, with polls showing voters think he broke lockdown rules and members of Parliament calling for him to go.

Mr Johnson will face an hour and a half of sustained questioning from the senior members of Parliament who make up the so-called Liaison Committee on Wednesday. The subject is his handling of the coronavirus crisis in general, but the opening section will be his relationship with Mr Cummings.

In March, the aide drove his family 250 miles to his parents' farm after his wife started to develop virus symptoms so that they could isolate there. Government lockdown rules forbade people going to second homes to self-isolate, but Mr Cummings argued that he and his wife feared that if they were both sick, no one in London would be able to care for their son. He said this was permitted under the rules.

But voters weary after months of lockdown in which they have been unable to visit family have responded with fury. A JL Partners poll in Wednesday's Daily Mail found 80 per cent thought that Mr Cummings had broken lockdown rules and 66 per cent thought he should resign. A YouGov survey for the Times found the Conservative lead over the opposition Labour Party had fallen by 9 per cent in a week.

"I can't imagine it can drag on for too much longer," said Jim O'Neill, a former Treasury minister who is reported to be in talks to lead the government's efforts to "level up" disadvantaged parts of the country. "They have either got to somehow get attention focused on issues which are far more important or deal with it differently," Mr O'Neill said in an interview with Bloomberg TV's Francine Lacqua.

SEE ALSO

UK PM Johnson faces growing rebellion over aide's lockdown trip

Tuesday began with the resignation of a junior minister and then saw Conservative MP after Conservative MP criticizing Mr Cummings. Nearly 40 had done so by the end of the day. Privately more of their colleagues, including government ministers, agreed.

"I have received more emails on this than on any other issue since being elected - many hundreds of messages from concerned constituents - and I join them in that view," Elliot Colburn, a Tory MP, wrote in an open letter to Mr Johnson. "I feel it necessary to stress the importance of continued public trust and engagement with the measures being taken to overcome this crisis."

Mr Cummings isn't helped by his history of making enemies even on his own side. While he and the Liaison Committee Chairman Bernard Jenkin both supported Brexit, they fell out badly in the run-up to the 2016 referendum. Mr Jenkin tried to get Mr Cummings fired as leader of the pro-Brexit campaign. Mr Cummings meanwhile was openly contemptuous of most of the MPs on his side, referring to them as "flying monkeys."

He was initially equally dismissive of the story about his lockdown trip. But unlike many political stories, this one has cut through. The Daily Star, a tabloid newspaper that almost never puts politics on its front page, put a cut-out "do whatever the hell you want" Cummings mask on its front page Wednesday. Its lead story also mocked the aide.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

EU unveils 750b euro plan for coronavirus recovery

China to allow Singapore and other countries to apply for 'green channel' for flights: state media

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

EU will propose 750b euro fiscal stimulus package

France bans hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19

Bank of Japan's bond holdings edge towards the size of Japan's economy

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 09:10 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo queries EHT on restructuring process and progress of strategic review

THE Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) on Wednesday night asked Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) for updates and...

May 27, 2020 08:58 PM
Government & Economy

EU unveils 750b euro plan for coronavirus recovery

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday a plan to borrow on the market and then disburse to EU...

May 27, 2020 08:43 PM
Government & Economy

China to allow Singapore and other countries to apply for 'green channel' for flights: state media

[BEIJING] China will soon relax its border controls for Singapore and several countries, allowing certain categories...

May 27, 2020 08:01 PM
Companies & Markets

M&C to axe 8% of global team; management salaries cut by up to 30%

MILLENNIUM & Copthorne (M&C) Hotels has reduced its global headcount by 8 per cent and furloughed another 30...

May 27, 2020 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Trendlines' agrifood fund invests in precision-irrigation firm Saturas

STARTUP incubator The Trendlines Group on Wednesday said it has invested an undisclosed sum in Saturas, an Israel-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.