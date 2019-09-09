You are here

UK's Johnson prepares plan to legally stop Brexit extension: The Telegraph

Mon, Sep 09, 2019 - 6:21 AM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has prepared plans to legally stop any Brexit extension, the Daily Telegraph reported late on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Mr Johnson's advisers held a meeting on Sunday to counter the strategy to prevent the British parliament's attempts at enforcing a three-month Brexit extension if no new deal is agreed, the newspaper reported.

A plan under consideration would see Johnson sending a letter alongside the request to extend Article 50 setting out that the government does not want any delay after Oct 31, according to the report.

