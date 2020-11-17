You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK's Johnson says Scottish devolution a 'disaster'

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 3:54 PM

file7d7sqp0tkb7131rjek7y.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cast Scottish devolution as a "disaster" and ruled out any further powers for Edinburgh just as Scottish nationalists push for a second referendum that opinion surveys show could break apart the United Kingdom.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cast Scottish devolution as a "disaster" and ruled out any further powers for Edinburgh just as Scottish nationalists push for a second referendum that opinion surveys show could break apart the United Kingdom.

The past 14 opinion surveys have shown that a majority of Scots now support independence after a series of missteps by Mr Johnson's government over its response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a video call with northern lawmakers from his Conservative Party, Mr Johnson said that devolution had been a disaster and former Prime Minister Tony Blair's "biggest mistake", The Sun newspaper reported.

Mr Johnson added that he did not currently "see a case" for giving the devolved government in Edinburgh any more powers from London, The Sun said.

Scots rejected independence by 55 to 45 percent in a 2014 referendum but a five-year political crisis in London over Brexit and the Covid-19 outbreak have strained the bonds that tie the United Kingdom together.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While the United Kingdom as a whole voted to leave the European Union in the 2016 Brexit referendum, Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay while England and Wales voted to leave.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is pushing for another independence referendum, criticised Mr Johnson's comments.

"Worth bookmarking these PM comments for the next time Tories say they're not a threat to the powers of the Scottish Parliament - or, even more incredibly, that they support devolving more powers," her tweet said.

The only way to protect and strengthen the Scottish Parliament is with independence, she added.

Under the UK's delicate constitutional balance, semi-autonomous parliaments and governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland known as the devolved administrations have powers over areas like education, health, policing and justice.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross tweeted, saying devolution is not a disaster.

"Devolution has not been a disaster. The SNP's non-stop obsession with another referendum - above jobs, schools and everything else - has been a disaster," he said on Twitter.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

S Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new Covid-19 crisis

Fugitive businessman Jho Low says 1MDB millions taken by him were 'loans'

Saudi wealth fund is making another splash but this time at home

Indonesia sovereign wealth fund aims to raise US$15b by offering multiple funds

Advisory on employees' mental well-being launched in Singapore

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 03:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

ENGINEERING and service solutions firm Ellipsiz as well as members of the family that controls construction firm Lum...

Nov 17, 2020 03:52 PM
Transport

Pandemic pushes EasyJet to annual loss of £1.27b

[LONDON] EasyJet plunged to a £1.27 billion (S$2.26 billion) loss in the 12 months to the end of September, showing...

Nov 17, 2020 03:44 PM
Government & Economy

Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,130....

Nov 17, 2020 03:29 PM
Government & Economy

S Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new Covid-19 crisis

[SEOUL] South Korea will impose stricter social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area a month after easing...

Nov 17, 2020 03:25 PM
Companies & Markets

About 5,700 of firm's workers affected by EMCO in Malaysia: Top Glove

ABOUT 5,700 of Top Glove's workers in Meru, Klang will be affected by the implementation of the enhanced movement...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Black Friday plus Covid add up to crunch time for retailers

Brokers' take: Analysts upbeat on Genting Singapore after Q3 recovery, vaccine news

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for