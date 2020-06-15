UK's Johnson sees Brexit deal in July if talks momentum builds

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the outstanding disagreements between Britain and the European Union were well understood and that a deal could be done in July if more energy went into the negotiations from now on.

"I don't think we're actually that far apart but what we need now is to see a bit of oomph in the negotiations," he said, adding that he had told the EU's top representatives that there was a need to "put a tiger in the tank" of the talks.

"The faster we can do this the better, and we see no reason why you shouldn't get this done in July," Mr Johnson said. "I certainly don't want to see it going on until the autumn, winter, as I think perhaps in Brussels they would like. I don't see any point in that, so let's get it done."

REUTERS