UK's Johnson under fire as new lockdown looms for England

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 6:55 AM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday defended his belated decision to impose a second coronavirus lockdown as critics claimed he could have saved "thousands" of lives by acting sooner.
[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday defended his belated decision to impose a second coronavirus lockdown as critics claimed he could have saved "thousands" of lives by acting sooner.

After persisting for weeks with local and regional restrictions, Johnson announced at...

