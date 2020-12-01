You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK's Johnson urges lawmakers to back regional Covid restrictions

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 10:07 PM

AK_bj_0112.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to support his new system of regional coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, arguing in the face of criticism from his own party that the system was needed to keep the virus under control.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to support his new system of regional coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, arguing in the face of criticism from his own party that the system was needed to keep the virus under control.

"With the spread of the epidemic varying across the country, there remains a compelling ... case for regional tiers in England," Mr Johnson told parliament, batting away critical interventions from several unhappy lawmakers.

Over 40 per cent of people living in England will be subject to the toughest tier of restrictions on their daily life as the government shifts to a region-by-region approach on Wednesday, when a month of national lockdown ends.

The plan has ignited a rebellion in Mr Johnson's Conservative Party, with as many as 80 of the 364 elected Conservatives already criticising the system as too draconian, badly implemented or based on insufficient evidence.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thailand urges calm after four test positive for virus

OECD cuts global forecast, urges governments to maintain support

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong Oct retail sales down 8.8% y-o-y, first single-digit fall since June 2019

OCBC adopts risk-management framework Equator Principles for infrastructure projects

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, eight of them imported

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 09:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse sees higher provisions in US$680m mortgage-backed bonds

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse Group signaled a US$380 million fourth-quarter hit related to a long-standing legal case...

Dec 1, 2020 09:27 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand urges calm after four test positive for virus

[BANGKOK] Thai authorities urged calm on Tuesday as they scramble to trace a potential coronavirus outbreak after at...

Dec 1, 2020 09:24 PM
Transport

Airbnb sets terms for US$2.6b IPO

[SAN FRANCISCO] Airbnb and existing investors are seeking to raise as much as US$2.6 billion in a long-awaited...

Dec 1, 2020 07:45 PM
Life & Culture

South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service

[SEOUL] South Korea's parliament on Tuesday passed a Bill to allow globally recognised K-pop artists such as BTS to...

Dec 1, 2020 07:39 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank to cut one in three jobs at retail banking hubs

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank is planning to cut one in three jobs at its retail banking hubs in Frankfurt and Bonn as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Malaysia to charge Top Glove over worker accommodations, government says

Singapore customers to soon have a single view of what they own and owe across major banks

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UG Healthcare to test Malaysian workers for Covid-19

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Top Glove, Yangzijiang, Singapore Paincare

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for