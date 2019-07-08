You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK's Labour Party discusses timing of no confidence vote

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

BRITAIN'S opposition Labour Party will call a no confidence vote in the government when it believes members of the ruling Conservatives will support it, the party's trade spokesman Barry Gardiner said on Sunday.

Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to become prime minister this month, has said Britain must leave the European Union (EU) on Oct 31 with or without a deal. Several Conservative lawmakers have said they would consider voting to try to bring down a government which was pursuing a no-deal Brexit.

"We will call a no confidence vote when we believe that those Conservative members of Parliament who have said that they would support a no confidence motion in the government in order to stop a no deal are likely to support it," Mr Gardiner told Sky News.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Asked if Labour was having conversations with those lawmakers, Mr Gardiner replied: "Of course."

Conservative lawmaker Sam Gyimah, who ran for the party's leadership but withdrew before voting began, told Sky News that voting against the government was the "nuclear option" and he did not intend to do so but he knew others were considering it.

The Conservatives do not have a majority in Parliament and rely on support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal was rejected three times by Parliament due to rebellions within her own party and opposition from the DUP.

Justice minister David Gauke told the BBC he believed it was likely Parliament would find a way to stop Britain leaving without a deal and a "sizeable number" of Conservatives who opposed a no deal were discussing their options.

Mr Johnson has not ruled out "proroguing" Parliament, effectively closing it down until Britain's EU exit date has passed at the end of October to prevent lawmakers trying to intervene.

Mr Gyimah, who supports holding a second referendum on Brexit, said there were 30 or more Conservative lawmakers who would back "legislative options" to try to block a no-deal Brexit.

They would seek to stop the new prime minister trying to shut down Parliament in order to deliver a no-deal Brexit against the will of lawmakers, he noted, as well as looking to "create options ... so that no deal isn't the only option we face on Oct 31".

"There are a number of legislative mechanisms being looked at at the moment," he said, adding that they would be "sensible and pragmatic". REUTERS

Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: Tackling an ageing population & trade relations: Japanese ambassador

Trade war to dent US Q2, Q3 growth but potential lies in 'compounders'

Singapore companies look to Asean to pick up slack from trade war: HSBC

Iran set to breach 2015 uranium enrichment limit

Economic game changer? African leaders launch free-trade zone

Germany faces pressure to spend as economic risks grow in Europe

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation
3 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
4 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
5 Grab snags investment, partnership from consumer credit giant Experian

Must Read

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

BT_20190708_NSTROWE8_3828186.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war to dent US Q2, Q3 growth but potential lies in 'compounders'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening