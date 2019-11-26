The UK's main opposition Labour Party on Tuesday unveiled a special manifesto on race and faith, proposing that children be taught about colonialism, injustice and the British empire.

[LONDON] The UK's main opposition Labour Party on Tuesday unveiled a special manifesto on race and faith, proposing that children be taught about colonialism, injustice and the British empire.

The left-wing party's pre-election proposals are aimed at reducing the "significant inequalities in employment, education and representation in public life" faced by ethnic minority and faith-based communities.

Labour is proposing to create an emancipation educational trust "to ensure historical injustice, colonialism and role of the British empire is taught in the National Curriculum".

It is also planning to launch reviews into the under-representation of minority ethnic teachers and into far-right extremism, if it wins the December 12 snap general election.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"Only by acknowledging the historical injustices faced by our communities can we work towards a better future," said Labour's equalities spokeswoman Dawn Butler.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Labour is proposing to establish a race equality unit in the Treasury finance ministry to review spending commitments for their impact on ethnic minority communities.

Labour, which is seeking to return to power after almost a decade in opposition. also said it would tackle pay discrimination on the basis of race.

The party unveiled its main political manifesto on Thursday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "Labour is the party of equality and human rights. Our Race and Faith Manifesto presents our unshakable commitment to challenge the inequalities and discrimination that has faced too many communities.

"Labour will tackle head on the barriers that have unfairly held back so many people and communities."

ANTI-SEMITISM PROBE

Labour is currently being investigated by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) public body following a number of complaints about alleged anti-Semitism in the party.

The investigation is to determine whether Labour has unlawfully discriminated against, harassed or victimised people because they are Jewish.

It will also examine whether tha party has responded to those complaints in a lawful, efficient and effective manner.

The Britain Elects poll aggregator puts the governing Conservative Party on 42 per cent, Labour on 30 per cent, with the Liberal Democrats on 15 per cent and the Brexit Party on five per cent ahead of next month's general election.

For the Conservatives, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Britain's interior minister, said: "It's staggering that Corbyn's Labour see fit to lecture people about race and faith while they are investigated by the EHRC for the rampant anti-Semitism in their ranks."

The last census in 2011 found that seven per cent of the British population classed themselves as Asian or Asian British, while three per cent said they were black or black British.

AFP