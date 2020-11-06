You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK's Sunak boosts £200b jobs rescue

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 12:18 AM

[LONDON] Finance minister Rishi Sunak ploughed more money into Britain's £200 billion (S$353.9 billion) economic rescue on Thursday in a coordinated move with the Bank of England, which will buy more of the bonds being sold to fund it.

A widespread surge in coronavirus infections has forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce a new one-month lockdown in England, and has prompted a series of further spending pledges by Mr Sunak to stem the rising tide of job losses.

The announcement is Mr Sunak's fourth major revision to his economic plans in six weeks. Critics said he had failed to plan far enough ahead and was plunging businesses into confusion.

Mr Sunak extended his costly coronavirus furlough scheme, which provides 80 per cent of the pay of temporarily laid-off workers, until the end of March and he announced billions of pounds in other forms of support.

"It's clear the economic effects are much longer lasting for businesses than the duration of any restrictions, which is why we have decided to go further with our support," he told parliament.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Earlier, the Bank of England said it was increasing the size of its government bond purchases by £150 billion.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told reporters that coordination between the central bank and the government did not compromise the BoE's independence.

As well as the furlough extension, Mr Sunak increased support for self-employed people and raised funding for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland by £2 billion to £16 billion.

That all added to the eye-watering cost of the government's coronavirus response.

The furlough scheme extension was expected to cost around £1 billion a month for every one million people using it.

Britain is heading for a budget deficit of around 20 per cent of gross domestic product in the current financial year, its widest since World War Two.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Pope shakes up running of Vatican funds after London property scandal

US weekly jobless claims fall marginally

Bank of England to probe possible leak of QE decision to Sun newspaper

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

European Development Finance group to exit fossil fuel investments by 2030

Biden edges closer to White House win as Trump mounts legal challenge

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 6, 2020 12:24 AM
Banking & Finance

HSBC 'fraudulently deceived' by Lim family into lending US$111.7m to Hin Leong, suit says

[SINGAPORE] HSBC is suing the Lim family and an employee of bankrupt oil trader Hin Leong Trading to recover US$85....

Nov 6, 2020 12:23 AM
Banking & Finance

Lloyd's of London ditches plan to create own electronic exchanges

[LONDON] Lloyd's of London has dropped ambitious plans to set up its own electronic exchanges and will work with...

Nov 5, 2020 11:43 PM
Government & Economy

Pope shakes up running of Vatican funds after London property scandal

[VATICAN CITY] Pope Francis has stripped the Vatican's Secretariat of State of control over its own funds, moving...

Nov 5, 2020 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims fall marginally

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, but...

Nov 5, 2020 11:26 PM
Transport

China bars travellers from Britain, Belgium, India as global coronavirus cases surge

[BEIJING] China has barred non-Chinese travellers from Britain, Belgium, the Philippines and India, imposing some of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Who will fill the prime real estate left behind by Robinsons?

UG Healthcare posts 74-fold increase in Q1 net profit to S$22.7m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Two conservation shophouses in Clarke Quay for sale with S$6.2m guide price

Osome raises US$3m from XA Network and AltaIR Capital

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for