You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Umno's expression of support a boost for Muhyiddin's leadership

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA'S United Malays National Organization (Umno) party expressed its support for the government on Monday, in a boost to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's leadership.

The party, the largest block in the ruling coalition, announced a "political ceasefire" and said it will back the government's efforts to manage the pandemic and boost economic growth, according to a statement from Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

"The cooperation of all parties in the government... must be strengthened in order to ensure political stability at a time when the country is facing the threat of Covid-19 and economic uncertainty," said the party's president.

The expression of support comes a week after Umno threatened to pull out unless it gets better terms, putting pressure on Mr Muhyiddin to shore up his unstable government or call a snap election. Umno leaders had complained of being sidelined, especially in the wake of last month's Sabah election.

SEE ALSO

Key party in Malaysia's ruling alliance urges 'ceasefire' amid political turmoil

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"It simply means Muhyiddin finally reached some sort of deal for the moment with the main faction of Umno," said Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow with the Singapore Institute of International Affairs. "It remains to be seen how Umno interprets the rather vague statement, and how long the statement would stand."

While Mr Muhyiddin appears to be safe for now, he would have to continue to "tread gingerly" in his dealings with Umno to preserve his premiership, Mr Oh said.

Mr Muhyiddin in March emerged as the head of an unwieldy bloc with a majority of only a few lawmakers, prompting constant speculation about the potential collapse of the government.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Oct 13 said he had the backing of more than 120 of Malaysia's 222 MPs, and urged the prime minister to resign. "The various political factions across party lines are still very much at war, albeit paying lip service to a truce in the face of a resurgent pandemic," Mr Oh added.

Malaysia has tightened curbs on movement and imposed work-from-home orders for about one million residents in its capital city of Kuala Lumpur, administrative capital Putrajaya and in the states of Selangor, Sabah and Labuan, as the country battles a spike in virus cases.

Malaysia reported 732 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the total to 22,957 infections. It also recorded six new deaths, raising its total number of fatalities to 199.

Malaysia's king last Friday called on politicians to avoid political uncertainty amid the ongoing pandemic. The monarch had postponed meeting political leaders to verify Mr Anwar's claim, as the palace is under a semi-lockdown. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thailand weighs impact of upcoming US elections

President, lawmakers and wolves: What Americans will be voting for on Nov 3

I4.0 solutions key for businesses to stay ahead amid global uncertainty

JTC, SBF to work together to help firms in Industry 4.0 journey

Britain has choices to make on Brexit: EU

UK borrowing beats forecasts, debt highest since 1960

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 12:22 AM
Technology

Scientists find secret to 'uncrushable' bug's strength

[PARIS] Looking like it was forged in apocalyptic fires, the diabolical ironclad beetle has a formidable reputation...

Oct 22, 2020 12:18 AM
Consumer

Honda reaches US$5m defective air bag settlement with Arizona

[ARIZONA] Arizona reached a US$5 million settlement with Honda Motor's US units Wednesday in a probe into defective...

Oct 22, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Jack Ma's Ant receives China approval for IPO in Shanghai

[BEIJING] Jack Ma's Ant Group got the green light from China's securities watchdog for its initial public offering...

Oct 21, 2020 11:50 PM
Consumer

Purdue Pharma to pay US$8b to settle US opioid probe

[NEW YORK] Purdue Pharma has agreed to an US$8 billion settlement with the US Justice Department to resolve federal...

Oct 21, 2020 11:39 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters give PM Prayuth three-day deadline to quit

[BANGKOK] Thai protesters set a three-day deadline for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to quit on Wednesday as tens...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits due to disagreements with board, management

Singapore's shophouse comeback continues; River Valley, Bugis properties for sale

Snapchat co-founders share US$2.7b windfall

Scientists find secret to 'uncrushable' bug's strength

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for