UN chief calls on G-20 for bolder, ambitious pandemic response

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 8:26 AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called in a letter released on Tuesday for G-20 leaders, whose summit will be hosted by Saudi Arabia this weekend, to be bolder and more ambitious in their pandemic response.
Mr Guterres urged for "the recognition" by...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for