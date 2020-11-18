UN chief calls on G-20 for bolder, ambitious pandemic response

Get our introductory offer at only
[UNITED NATIONS, United States] UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called in a letter released on Tuesday for G-20 leaders, whose summit will be hosted by Saudi Arabia this weekend, to be bolder and more ambitious in their pandemic response.
Mr Guterres urged for "the recognition" by...
