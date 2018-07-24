You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UN court orders UAE to lift measures against Qataris

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 12:02 AM

file710sw23tdkkelyuz66w.jpg
The Qatari flag is seen at a park near Doha Corniche, in Doha. The United Arab Emirates was ordered by the highest UN court on Monday to immediately allow Qatari families affected by a dispute between the countries to reunite, imposing the measure before it hears the full case filed by Qatar at a later date.
REUTERS

[AMSTERDAM] The United Arab Emirates was ordered by the highest UN court on Monday to immediately allow Qatari families affected by a dispute between the countries to reunite, imposing the measure before it hears the full case filed by Qatar at a later date.

The UAE had argued before judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on June 28 that the case was without merit and should be dismissed, but on Monday the judges granted Qatar's request for so-called provisional measures by a majority vote of 8 to 7.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a boycott on Qatar in June 2017, severing diplomatic and transport ties and accusing it of supporting terrorism, which it denies.

According to Qatar, which filed the suit in June, the UAE has as part of the boycott expelled thousands of Qataris, blocked transport and closed down the offices of the Doha-based Al-Jazeera news channel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Many Qataris residing in the UAE appeared to have been forced to leave their place of residence without the possibility of return," the judges' ruling said.

"There is an imminent risk that the measures adopted by the UAE could lead to irreparable prejudice to the rights invoked by Qatar."

Qatar's foreign ministry spokeswoman Lulwa al-Khater, welcomed the ruling.

"This is only the first step on a long road to defend our rights, but at the same time this sends an early strong signal that there will be no tolerance shown to countries that take arbitrary measures against Qataris," she said in Arabic language comments published by state news agency QNA.

The United Arab Emirates said it was already implementing the provisional procedures ordered by the court.

"The judges rejected the Qatari demands and called for three procedures relating to families, students and adjudication and they are measures the UAE has already implemented according to its national regulations," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in a Twitter post in Arabic.

The court found that mixed UAE-Qatari families have been separated, Qatari students have been deprived of the opportunity to complete their education, and Qataris have been denied equal access to justice.

"The court concludes that the conditions required by its statute for it to indicate provisional measures are met," it said.

The ICJ is the United Nations venue for legal disputes between states. Its verdicts are binding, but it has no enforcement powers.

Final verdicts generally take years and no date was set for the case to be heard in full.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

‘Your concern is human rights, mine is human lives,' Duterte says in fiery speech

EU's Juncker in last-ditch bid to end Trump trade war

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Barclays considers a return to consumer banking in India

Britain sets out plans to deliver full-fibre connectivity

Bitter pill: China vaccine scandal sparks online fury, roils markets

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
3 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Hawker centre.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation rises to 0.6% in June, in line with expectations

ocbc.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ocbc.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained

Jul 23, 2018
Real Estate

URA orders more detailed public survey on Airbnb-type home rentals after earlier mixed feedback

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening