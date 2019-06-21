You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UN Khashoggi report piles pressure on Saudi crown prince

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 7:12 AM

BP_Jamal Khashoggi_210619_34.jpg
Saudi Arabia has sought to move on from the scandal triggered by journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder, but a UN expert's report implicating its crown prince has heaped global pressure back on the kingdom, analysts say.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia has sought to move on from the scandal triggered by journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder, but a UN expert's report implicating its crown prince has heaped global pressure back on the kingdom, analysts say.

UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard's report, released on Wednesday, insists there is "credible evidence" to warrant further investigation and financial sanctions against Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over Khashoggi's murder last October.

The document detailing the dissident's murder by Saudi agents at the country's Istanbul consulate has cast a renewed spotlight on the case just as Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler appeared to be emerging from the scandal.

The revelations, including audio transcripts showing the Saudi agents involved referring to Khashoggi as a "sacrificial animal", have piled pressure on Western allies to suspend arms sales to the kingdom.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Riyadh rejects the allegations, which were likely to spur scepticism for Saudi support in the US Congress despite the prince enjoying President Donald Trump's backing.

"A new crisis cycle is open," Joseph Bahout, non-resident fellow at Carnegie Endowment, said on Twitter.

"Another round of international embarrassment for (Saudi Arabia) is starting now."

On Thursday, US lawmakers voted to block Mr Trump's arms sales worth US$8.1 billion to Saudi Arabia shortly after Britain temporarily suspended similar sales.

The decisions were not directly linked to the report, but come after virulent criticism in the US and Britain over the kingdom's four-year bombing campaign in Yemen.

Global revulsion over Khashoggi's murder had shone a spotlight on the Saudi-led war in Yemen, gripped by what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The UN expert's report is unlikely to challenge Prince Mohammed's position at home, where his grip on power "appears absolute", said Hussein Ibish, a scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

"The bigger concern, I have no doubt, is the growing anti-Saudi sentiment in US Congress," he told AFP.

"Riyadh's relationship with Washington is not optional from a Saudi point of view. It's essential."

Last month, Trump bypassed the usual process of seeking a congressional green light for the arms sales, citing risks from Iran - a common foe of Riyadh and Washington.

Now the move to block his sales comes as tensions with Iran soar after recent attacks in the Gulf on oil tankers and the shooting down of a US drone. Washington has blamed Tehran for both.

ACCUSATIONS OF A COVER-UP 

While Mr Callamard's report did not offer definitive evidence linking Prince Mohammed to Khashoggi's murder, it said it was "inconceivable" such a large-scale operation could be implemented without him being aware.

The report said there was evidence that the consulate had been "forensically, cleaned" following the killing, indicating a cover up.

Khashoggi's remains have so far not been found.

Saudi Arabia has placed 11 unnamed suspects on trial for the murder.

But the report said the murder involved a 15-man team that flew to Istanbul on two jets in a mission that required "significant government coordination, resources and finances".

'REPUTATIONAL RISKS' 

The Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, has dismissed the report, saying that it was riddled with "clear contradictions" and "unfounded allegations".

Diplomats from the UN Security Council's permanent members - Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States - as well as Turkey are allowed to attend the trial proceedings of the 11 suspects, Jubeir said.

The proceedings are held entirely in Arabic, diplomatic sources have told AFP, adding that the diplomats are not allowed to bring interpreters.

The incident had tarnished the reputation of Prince Mohammed - a self-styled reformer seeking to modernise the conservative petro-state.

The kingdom had been attempting to turn the page on it, in hopes of winning back foreign investment and resetting ties with Western allies.

The report could "increase the reputational risks for US entities doing business with Saudi Arabia", Ryan Bohl, from the US geopolitical think tank Stratfor, told AFP.

Prince Mohammed also faces overseas critics, including some Saudi citizens who have sought exile in Western capitals.

"This UN report will put winds into their sails and give them an opportunity to build up their public support," Mr Bohl said.

AFP

Government & Economy

Iran slams 'provocative' act by US after drone incident

US-Iran showdown may only intensify

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

South African president admits economy 'extremely weak'

Apple says US tariffs on China would backfire

Third car tycoon detained in Algeria in graft case

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
4 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
5 Freehold Sky Everton condo at former Asia Gardens site to open for booking on Saturday

Must Read

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

BT_20190621_RATE21_3814837.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Government & Economy

US Fed sees case building for interest rate cuts this year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening