Unemployment support for Singaporean seafarers to be extended by 3 months

Sat, Oct 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Mr Chee says: "To enhance our safety net for Singaporean seafarers, we will extend the SRP to provide more help to those whose jobs are affected by Covid-19.
SINGAPOREAN seafarers will receive financial support for an additional three months under the Seafarers Relief Package (SRP).

Those who are unable to secure shipboard employment between May 1 and Dec 31, 2020 are eligible for the SRP. The previous eligibility period for...

