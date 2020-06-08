You are here

Unity, resilience needed to deal with this generation's 'most dangerous crisis': PM

Government has a "full agenda for many years to come", he says in the first of six national broadcasts outlining Singapore's post-Covid plans
Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM
"Some jobs will disappear, and will not come back. Workers will have to learn new skills to stay employed. The next few years will be a disruptive and difficult time for all of us," says PM Lee.
Singapore

THE Covid-19 pandemic is the "most dangerous crisis" that humanity has faced in a very long time, and Singapore must be ready to deal with immense challenges ahead in order to emerge "even stronger and better", said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday....

