Up to 30 Labour MPs prepared to vote for Brexit deal if PM secures fresh concessions: Telegraph

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 6:59 AM

Labour members of parliament are prepared to vote for a Brexit deal if British Prime Minister Boris Johnson secures fresh concessions from the European Union, the Telegraph reported on Monday.
[LONDON] Labour members of parliament are prepared to vote for a Brexit deal if British Prime Minister Boris Johnson secures fresh concessions from the European Union, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

Between 20 and 30 MPs are now ready to put their careers on the line to deliver Brexit should Mr Johnson "get any sort of movement" from Brussels, the newspaper said, citing a senior backbencher.

A backchannel between Downing Street and opposition backbenchers is being coordinated by the Labour MP John Mann, the Telegraph said.

