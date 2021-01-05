You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Upcoming decision on Japan virus measures derided as 'too little, too late'

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 12:52 PM

rk_japan-covid_050121.jpg
A Japanese government decision on a state of emergency in and around Tokyo will be made this week, a top official said on Tuesday - a move derided by citizens as too little, too late, especially in a nation set to host the Olympics.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] A Japanese government decision on a state of emergency in and around Tokyo will be made this week, a top official said on Tuesday - a move derided by citizens as too little, too late, especially in a nation set to host the Olympics.

Chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato told a...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore's electricity demand fell 2 to 4% in 2020 due to Covid-19

Interactions between WEF attendees, locals to be 'managed' as part of virus measures

First NTUC president and prominent unionist Mahmud Awang dies, aged 93

Hong Kong faces an uneven recovery in 2021

Last-minute White House decision opens more Arctic land to oil leasing

Singapore firms' payment performance hits all-time low in 2020: SCCB

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 12:53 PM
Real Estate

Freehold Holland Village shophouse up for sale for S$13.5m

A FREEHOLD, two-storey shophouse at Lorong Mambong is up for sale for S$13.5 million, marketing agent Knight Frank...

Jan 5, 2021 12:43 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's electricity demand fell 2 to 4% in 2020 due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE'S electricity demand is expected to have declined by 2 to 4 per cent in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic...

Jan 5, 2021 12:39 PM
Life & Culture

Turkey's social divides laid bare in Netflix hit

[ISTANBUL] One is a headscarf-wearing cleaning lady from the poor suburbs of Istanbul, the other a jet-setting...

Jan 5, 2021 12:38 PM
Government & Economy

Interactions between WEF attendees, locals to be 'managed' as part of virus measures

ATTENDEES of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Special Annual Meeting in Singapore in May will have limited...

Jan 5, 2021 12:38 PM
Government & Economy

First NTUC president and prominent unionist Mahmud Awang dies, aged 93

[SINGAPORE] Mahmud Awang, one of the founders of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and its first president...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

Stocks to watch: CDL, Grand Venture Technology, Kori

First Reit's problematic rent structure with master lessee brought to fore

Third CDL director resigns; firm sets up group to focus on contentious Sincere investment

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for