US adds almost 700 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

[WASHINGTON] The coronavirus pandemic killed 691 people in the United States over the past 24 hours, the lowest number in a week, figures from Johns Hopkins University showed on Sunday.
There have been a total of 110,482 deaths in the country and 1,938,842 cases, the Baltimore-based...
