You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US adds almost 700 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 9:48 AM

AB_testing_080620.jpg
The coronavirus pandemic killed 691 people in the United States over the past 24 hours, the lowest number in a week, figures from Johns Hopkins University showed on Sunday.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] The coronavirus pandemic killed 691 people in the United States over the past 24 hours, the lowest number in a week, figures from Johns Hopkins University showed on Sunday.

There have been a total of 110,482 deaths in the country and 1,938,842 cases, the Baltimore-based...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan's economy minister warns against premature fiscal, monetary steps to stimulate demand

Minneapolis city council votes to dismantle police

Japan's Q1 GDP shrinks less than initial estimate but still faces steep recession

North Korea's Kim stresses self-sufficient economy at a politburo meeting: KCNA

UK to announce laws to prevent foreign takeovers posing national security risk: Times

France reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,155

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 09:56 AM
Companies & Markets

SIA snags S$10b in fresh liquidity; boosts health measures on flights

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) on Monday said it has raised S$10 billion in liquidity through its recent rights issue, and...

Jun 8, 2020 09:51 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise for sixth day in a row; STI up 0.8%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday for the sixth day in a row, buoyed by strong showing from Singapore banks...

Jun 8, 2020 09:47 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start week with fresh gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off Monday with another rally after US jobs data smashed expectations, fuelling...

Jun 8, 2020 09:33 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5.51 ...

Jun 8, 2020 09:28 AM
Companies & Markets

AF Global unit proposes disposal of 55% stake in China JV for 292.8m yuan

AF Global has proposed to dispose of its 55 per cent stake in Xuzhou Yinjian LumChang Real Estate Development Co - a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.